Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. youth facing charges for making alleged online bomb threats aimed at Montreal aiport: RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 4, 2019 2:54 pm
Updated October 4, 2019 3:31 pm
A 16-year-old from a small community in B.C.’s Southern Interior is facing charges for allegedly making online bomb threats aimed at an airport in Montreal.
A 16-year-old from a small community in B.C.’s Southern Interior is facing charges for allegedly making online bomb threats aimed at an airport in Montreal. The Canadian Press

A B.C. youth is facing charges after allegedly making online bomb threats aimed at an airport in Quebec, RCMP announced on Friday.

According to police, Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Airport in Montreal received several false bomb threats via the internet during a month-long period.

Related News

Police say investigators were led to an Okanagan residence, in the small community of Enderby, where a search warrant was executed on a family home, with a 16-year-old youth being arrested.

READ MORE: Arrest warrants issued for U.S. pair charged with bomb threat at St. John’s airport

“During the search warrant, investigators seized multiple electronic devices from the home that will be further examined by police,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

“Threats of this nature are taken very seriously by authorities and the consequences for this youth could be life altering.”

Story continues below advertisement

The teen is facing possible charges in relation to conveying false messages and harassing communications, say police. He was subsequently released from custody to appear at a later court date.

Toronto police investigating bomb threats at multiple post-secondary schools
Toronto police investigating bomb threats at multiple post-secondary schools

“Our airport security team has indeed been working in close collaboration with authorities in this case,” the airport said in an email to Global News, adding it takes threats to airport facilities and travelers seriously.

“Since an arrest was made and there are ongoing legal proceedings, we can not comment any further.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
RCMPPoliceOkanaganVernonQuebecMontrealBCYouthEnderbyTeenBomb Threatsvernon north okanagan rcmpalleged online bomb threats
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.