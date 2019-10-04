B.C. youth facing charges for making alleged online bomb threats aimed at Montreal aiport: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. youth is facing charges after allegedly making online bomb threats aimed at an airport in Quebec, RCMP announced on Friday.

According to police, Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Airport in Montreal received several false bomb threats via the internet during a month-long period.

Police say investigators were led to an Okanagan residence, in the small community of Enderby, where a search warrant was executed on a family home, with a 16-year-old youth being arrested.

“During the search warrant, investigators seized multiple electronic devices from the home that will be further examined by police,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

“Threats of this nature are taken very seriously by authorities and the consequences for this youth could be life altering.”

The teen is facing possible charges in relation to conveying false messages and harassing communications, say police. He was subsequently released from custody to appear at a later court date.

“Our airport security team has indeed been working in close collaboration with authorities in this case,” the airport said in an email to Global News, adding it takes threats to airport facilities and travelers seriously.

“Since an arrest was made and there are ongoing legal proceedings, we can not comment any further.”