Ontario credit union branches reopen after bomb threat forces closures on Easter Monday

It was business as usual for over a hundred Meridian Credit Union locations on Tuesday, one day after a bomb threat closed all of its branches on Easter Monday.

Toronto police confirmed to Global News that there is currently an active divisional investigation in progress after a threat was made over the phone at 9:21 a.m. to a Meridian location in the city.

The St. Catharines-based credit union said in a statement on Tuesday that 91 branches and 11 commercial centres were affected by the threat, resulting in employees being sent home around noon on the holiday Monday.

A company spokesperson also revealed that Meridian is working with Toronto police on the investigation and said the “situation has been resolved.”

Meridian is Ontario’s largest credit union and the third largest in Canada with more than 1,900 employees and close to 300,000 members.

Meanwhile, Hamilton police say a suspicious package found Tuesday morning near the Meridian location at the Centre on Barton is not connected to Monday’s threat.

In a release after its investigation, Hamilton police said: “No local businesses were targeted nor were any threats received in relation to this incident.”

