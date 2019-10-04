Menu

Whitby outlines priorities for next federal government

By Brittany Rosen Global News
Posted October 4, 2019 2:37 pm
Whitby outlines priorities for next federal government
Municipalities in Durham are continuing to share their priorities for the the country's next government. As Brittany Rosen reports, addressing climate change remains a main priority for the town of Whitby.

Like several municipalities in Durham, the town of Whitby is sharing its priorities for the country’s next federal government.

Whitby Mayor Don Mitchell says tackling climate change is top of mind.

“Addressing climate change, addressing global warming… because the only future we can have is a zero-emissions future.”

The town was the first in Durham to declare a climate emergency.

WATCH: More municipalities declaring climate change emergency

The mayor says the next step is transforming the town’s infrastructure.

“We’re trying to build. We need to build carbon-free futures; greener, cleaner, transportation systems; and greener, cleaner ways for people to live.”

READ MORE: Local officials in Durham riding discuss priorities for next government

Mitchell also wants to see a change in the way funding is distributed to municipalities.

“Just give us sustainable, per capita-based funding that’s appropriate and let us decide the priorities because we’re closest to the residents, we understand their needs, and we’ll deliver the outcomes they need.”

READ MORE: Ajax releases priorities for next government, MP

