Whitby outlines priorities for next federal government

Like several municipalities in Durham, the town of Whitby is sharing its priorities for the country’s next federal government.

Whitby Mayor Don Mitchell says tackling climate change is top of mind.

“Addressing climate change, addressing global warming… because the only future we can have is a zero-emissions future.”

The town was the first in Durham to declare a climate emergency.

The mayor says the next step is transforming the town’s infrastructure.

“We’re trying to build. We need to build carbon-free futures; greener, cleaner, transportation systems; and greener, cleaner ways for people to live.”

Mitchell also wants to see a change in the way funding is distributed to municipalities.

“Just give us sustainable, per capita-based funding that’s appropriate and let us decide the priorities because we’re closest to the residents, we understand their needs, and we’ll deliver the outcomes they need.”