Local officials in Durham riding discuss priorities for next government

Local politicians in the riding of Durham are sharing their thoughts on what they want from the country’s next government.

Clarington mayor Adrian Foster says getting the GO train to Bowmanville and creating a smoother commute remains a top priority.

“It’s time in Durham for some funding and to get that GO train and to get it in the right spot, which would be north of the 401, but we need help,” Foster said.

Durham regional chair John Henry agrees.

“It’s about moving people effectively through our communities — into the city, out of the city — to get to work,” Henry said.

Henry hopes the next government will also help with creating more jobs across the region.

The riding of Durham covers multiple parts of the region, including northern Oshawa, the town of Scugog and the majority of the municipality of Clarington.

Scugog mayor Bobbie Drew wrote in an e-mail to Global News she would like to see “improved distribution of Federal Gas Tax Funding, presently based on census population, which is a disadvantage to small rural municipalities with many kilometres of roads.”

The mayor said another priority for the town is “improved grants to address the critical state of infrastructure in small rural municipalities.”

There are five candidates running in the riding of Durham for the federal election, taking place on Oct. 21.