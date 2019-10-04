City of London promotes open spots in area day camps ahead of potential strike

Send this page to someone via email

The City of London is doing its part to provide alternatives for local parents and guardians impacted by a potential strike.

More plans are in the works, but so far the city has confirmed that, in the event of a strike, day camps will be offered at Kinsmen Recreation Centre and Boyle Memorial Community Centre from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the option of extended morning or afternoon supervision.

People can register online, call a customer service representative at 519-661-5575, or see a customer service location at Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre, Canada Games Aquatic Centre, Citi Plaza, South London Community Pool, Kiwanis Seniors Community Centre, North London Optimist Community Centre, Bostwick Community Centre, and YMCA and public library locations.

The city says it has capacity for 24 kids at the Boyle centre and 36 at Kinsmen. In the event that a strike is averted, the city says it will offer a pro-rated refund for the cost of programs not attended. It would also waive the withdrawal fee if an agreement is reached and a child withdraws from a day camp program.

