London school boards to close schools Monday if CUPE education workers strike

Send this page to someone via email

The London region’s two school boards say their schools will close on Monday if unionized education workers follow through on their strike threat.

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) and the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) both posted announcements Thursday night strongly advising parents to make alternate arrangements for children.

“Thames Valley will not be able to ensure student safety as more than 3,400 of our employees are CUPE members who will not be reporting to work if an agreement is not reached.”

Please read a recent announcement from us regarding recent labour updates and impact on students. https://t.co/RMdebncWHN — Thames Valley DSB (@TVDSB) October 4, 2019

The TVDSB said it recognizes the significant impact this has on families, staff, and school communities.

“If a settlement is reached, we will communicate with families as quickly as possible when students may return to class.”

Story continues below advertisement

IMPORTANT: Labour update regarding LDCSB school operations for Monday, October 7, 2019 is posted at https://t.co/Iyo0gpNq4P — LDCSB (@LDCSB) October 4, 2019

The London District Catholic School Board said the cancellation affects all elementary schools, all secondary schools as well as adult, alternative and continuing education programs. The board announced the following programs will be affected in the event of a strike:

All sports and other extracurricular events are cancelled.

The board office will remain open

All before and after school programs are cancelled

All Community Use of Schools programs/events are cancelled

Daycare centres located at LDCSB schools will be open/closed on a case by case basis. Daycare centres will be in contact with their families with additional information.

Family Centres located at LDCSB schools will be open/closed on a case by case basis.

Several other boards, including the Toronto District School Board, the Waterloo Catholic District School Board, the Ottawa Catholic School Board, Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board and the Windsor Catholic School Board also said its schools will close.

CUPE represents 55,000 custodians clerical workers and early childhood educators, who gave notice on Wednesday about the intent to strike.

Workers began a work-to-rule campaign on Monday as confusion mounted about when their union and the Ontario government would go back to the bargaining table after earlier talks failed.

Custodians have stopped cleaning hallways and emptying garbage cans outside schools, clerical workers have stopped finding replacements for absent staff, and education workers have stopped working overtime.

Story continues below advertisement

When asked whether or not the government would table back-to-school legislation, Education Minister Stephen Lecce would not give a definite answer when asked by Global News on Wednesday. However, he said historically it’s better to come to a deal voluntarily.

Talks are set to resume at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

—With files from The Canadian Press