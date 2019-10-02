London public school board asks parents, guardians to consider alternate childcare ahead of strike

Send this page to someone via email

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is notifying parents and guardians after Ontario education workers announced they will begin full strike action on Monday.

In a statement, the board says that while no final decisions have been made at this time, parents and guardians should be “considering alternate arrangements for childcare for next week.”

The TVDSB adds it will “continue to evaluate the situation and will provide updates related to operations of schools as they become available.”

The statement followed an announcement from the president of the Ontario School Board Council of Unions on Wednesday morning.

“We have no choice but to invoke the next step in the legal process we follow for school board bargaining,” said Laura Walton.

“This morning, CUPE and OSPEU gave the legal five-day notice that our school board members will commence full strike action on Monday.”

Tens of thousands of workers began a work-to-rule campaign last Monday as confusion mounted about when their union and the government would go back to the bargaining table.

CUPE represents 55,000 custodians, clerical workers and early childhood educators.

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is set to respond Wednesday afternoon.

— With files from Global News’ Jessica Patton