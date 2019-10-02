Ontario education workers announce full strike action to begin Monday

Ontario education workers announced Wednesday they will begin full strike action Monday.

The announcement comes on the heels of education minister Stephen Lecce saying he was available “24-7” to keep talks going.

Tens of thousands of workers began a work-to-rule campaign last Monday as confusion mounted about when their union and the government would go back to the bargaining table.

CUPE represents 55,000 custodians clerical workers and early childhood educators.

Custodians have stopped cleaning hallways and emptying garbage cans outside schools, clerical workers have stopped finding replacements for absent staff, and education workers have stopped working overtime.

The union said it was willing to return to the bargaining table to avoid the full strike, however they denied the report that Lecce and the government said they had new bargaining dates set.

More to come.

—With files from The Canadian Press