Canada
October 2, 2019 10:10 am
Updated: October 2, 2019 10:34 am

Ontario education workers announce full strike action to begin Monday

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce speaks to teachers before giving remarks, in Toronto, on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
A A

Ontario education workers announced Wednesday they will begin full strike action Monday.

The announcement comes on the heels of education minister Stephen Lecce saying he was available “24-7” to keep talks going.

READ MORE: Ontario education minister says he’s ‘available 24-7’ as CUPE job action escalation looms


Story continues below

Tens of thousands of workers began a work-to-rule campaign last Monday as confusion mounted about when their union and the government would go back to the bargaining table.

CUPE represents 55,000 custodians clerical workers and early childhood educators.

Custodians have stopped cleaning hallways and emptying garbage cans outside schools, clerical workers have stopped finding replacements for absent staff, and education workers have stopped working overtime.

The union said it was willing to return to the bargaining table to avoid the full strike, however they denied the report that Lecce and the government said they had new bargaining dates set.

More to come.

With files from The Canadian Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
CUPE
education workers
Ontario Education
Ontario Education Strike
Ontario politics
Stephen Lecce

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.