Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

N.L. Marijuana Party hopeful misses nomination deadline over paperwork confusion

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2019 12:49 pm
Updated October 4, 2019 12:50 pm
Marijuana Party leader Blair Longley, shown in this undated handout image, says the majority of candidates who express interest in running for the small party don’t become official candidates because of the amount of work involved.
Marijuana Party leader Blair Longley, shown in this undated handout image, says the majority of candidates who express interest in running for the small party don’t become official candidates because of the amount of work involved. The Canadian Press/HO-Blair Longley

A Newfoundland beekeeper who intended to run as a Marijuana Party candidate in this month’s federal election had his hopes dashed when he realized too late that he was missing necessary paperwork.

Brendan Quinlan of Holyrood, N.L., says a miscommunication about paperwork Elections Canada needed to make his candidacy official left him scrambling at the last minute, and he missed the Sept. 30 deadline.

READ MORE: What does legal cannabis mean for Canada’s marijuana political parties?

Quinlan says he believes the odds are stacked against inexperienced candidates with little financial and volunteer support who are running for small parties.

He says he learned from the experience and he plans to run as a candidate in Newfoundland and Labrador’s Avalon district in the next federal election.

Story continues below advertisement

Blair Longley, the leader and chief agent of the Marijuana Party, says about 75 per cent of people who express interest in running don’t end up official candidates.

Medical cannabis users concerned with number of dispensary raids
Medical cannabis users concerned with number of dispensary raids

Longley says his decentralized party, established in 2000, runs on a “broken shoestring budget” and new candidates are often overwhelmed by the work it takes to get their campaigns off the ground.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Federal ElectionFederal election 2019Canadacanada electionDecision Canadacanada election 2019Elections CanadaElection CanadaNewfoundland and LabradorDecision Canada 2019HolyroodMarijuana Party of CanadaBrendan Quinlan
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.