Politics

Alberta government approves $30M in disaster funding for wildfire, flood damage

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2019 11:48 pm
The Trout Creek wildfire in northern Alberta on Sunday, May 26, 2019. .
The Trout Creek wildfire in northern Alberta on Sunday, May 26, 2019. . Credit: Alberta Wildfire

Wildfires and too much rain this year will put a $30-million dent in Alberta’s finances.

The United Conservative cabinet has declared official disasters in some communities to free up money to cover damage caused by the flames and local flooding.

The disasters include wildfires that damaged the Buffalo Lake Metis Settlement, Lamont County and Mackenzie County.

READ MORE: 8,100 Alberta wildfire evacuees allowed to return home

Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement residents return to devastation
Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement residents return to devastation

Other disasters included flooding and extreme rain that affected the Municipal District of Lesser Slave River, Rocky View County, Yellowhead County, Lac St. Anne County, Parkland County, Brazeau County and the Town of Stony Plain.

The Municipal Affairs department says the disaster recovery program will include $12.2 million for preliminary claims submitted by the communities.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Wet growing season prompts Leduc County to declare state of agricultural disaster

Rain forces Lac Ste. Anne County to declare agricultural disaster
Rain forces Lac Ste. Anne County to declare agricultural disaster

The remaining cash will go to repairing damaged roads, highways and infrastructure.

The government says it could take up to five years to determine the exact costs.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Alberta politicsAlberta LegislatureFloodingpoliticsWildfireWildfiresAlberta WildfiresUCPUnited Conservative PartyAlberta floodingDisaster Assistance
