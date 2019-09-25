Wet growing season prompts Leduc County to declare state of agricultural disaster

Another development came about on Tuesday indicating how difficult the 2019 growing season has been for some Alberta farmers as officials in Leduc County declared a state of agricultural disaster.

Leduc County Mayor Tanni Doblanko told Global News the move is aimed at drawing the provincial government and Ottawa’s attention to the difficulties farmers in the region have faced this summer.

She said the move will hopefully prompt those levels of government to potentially allow farmers to defer taxes or to receive disaster assistance as they struggle financially as a result of poor weather conditions.

Doblanko said fields are so wet in many cases that farmers can’t get onto them to get hay off the fields. Some farmers weren’t even able to get their first cut of hay off, she said.

According to Doblanko, for many farmers in the county, crops not maturing properly this growing season has also been an issue.

Earlier this month, Leduc County posted on its Facebook page that it was considering declaring a state of agricultural disaster.

“The 2019 growing season has been extremely difficult and stressful for Leduc County agricultural producers,” the post read. “The amount of precipitation that we’ve had this summer has caused difficulties, especially for those who are haying.”

