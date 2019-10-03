OHL Roundup: Thursday, October 3, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

WINDSOR, Ont. – Mitchell Hoelscher scored 2:01 into overtime to lift the Ottawa 67’s to a 5-4 win over the Windsor Spitfires on Thursday in the Ontario Hockey League.

Jack Quinn scored twice for Ottawa (4-1-0), including a short-handed goal midway through the second period that put his team up 4-2. Graeme Clark and Brendan Sirizotti also scored while Hoelscher had two assists for a three-point night.

Egor Afansyev, Grayson Ladd, Will Cuylle and Luke Boka scored for the Spitfires (3-1-1). Boka and Cuylle’s goals came 25 seconds apart to tie the game in the third period.

67’s goaltender Cedrick Andree made 25 saves. Windsor’s Xavier Medina stopped 21 shots.

SPIRIT 5 ICEDOGS 4

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Ethan Cardwell’s second of the game midway through the third period stood as the winner as Saginaw (3-2-1) edged the IceDogs (2-2-2).

Story continues below advertisement

—

PETES 5 BATTALION 2

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Mason McTavish scored twice to lift Peterborough (3-1-0) over the Battalion (1-4-0).

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2019.

View link »