Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Flooding forces RM of La Broquerie into local state of emergency

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted October 3, 2019 10:55 pm
Updated October 3, 2019 11:06 pm
The RM of La Broquerie has declared a state of emergency because of flooding in the area.
The RM of La Broquerie has declared a state of emergency because of flooding in the area. Facebook

Recent heavy rain has forced a southeastern Manitoba community into a state of emergency.

The RM of La Broquerie, approximately 70 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg, has been hit hard by rain which blasted the southern part of the province last month.

RELATED: Winnipeg endures second wettest September on record

“We have approximately 25 roads under water,” RM councillor Laurent Tetrault said. “The creeks in the Seine River are overflowing their banks.”

“There’s a lot of water everywhere.”

Tweet This

There is no timeline on when the state of emergency will be lifted.

“Right now, we’re trying to fix roads and make sure our people can go to work,” Tetrault added.

Story continues below advertisement

He said one home in Zhoda is being threatened by the water.

That area received more than 259 mm of rain last month.

WATCH: Winnipeg roads flood during severe thunderstorm

Winnipeg roads flood during severe thunderstorm
Winnipeg roads flood during severe thunderstorm
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
FloodingState Of EmergencySeine RiverLa BroquerieRM of La Broquerie
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.