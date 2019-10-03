Flooding forces RM of La Broquerie into local state of emergency

Send this page to someone via email

Recent heavy rain has forced a southeastern Manitoba community into a state of emergency.

The RM of La Broquerie, approximately 70 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg, has been hit hard by rain which blasted the southern part of the province last month.

“We have approximately 25 roads under water,” RM councillor Laurent Tetrault said. “The creeks in the Seine River are overflowing their banks.”

“There’s a lot of water everywhere.” Tweet This

There is no timeline on when the state of emergency will be lifted.

“Right now, we’re trying to fix roads and make sure our people can go to work,” Tetrault added.

He said one home in Zhoda is being threatened by the water.

That area received more than 259 mm of rain last month.

