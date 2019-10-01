Weather
October 1, 2019 12:19 pm
Updated: October 1, 2019 12:50 pm

Winnipeg endures second wettest September on record, parts of Manitoba start October with snow

By Weather Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Taylor Johannson/submitted
A A

With more rain days than dry ones, Winnipeg endured the second wettest September on record (since 1872).

Rainfall totals in September 2019 totaled 153.1 mm, just shy of the 156.2 mm registered in 1872.

Rainfall through Sept 2019.

Global News

Winnipeg\’s Wettest Septembers.

While Winnipeg’s records go back the furthest, around many communities in southern Manitoba there was even more rain throughout the month. Some CoCoRaHS sites registered mover 250 mm through the month.

September’s rainfall was a significant change from what the area had been seeing in the previous months. September’s rain nearly equalled the total precipitation accumulated through June, July and August.

Winnipeg\’s monthly rainfall from June through September 2019.

Global News

Meanwhile, October got off to a colder start with parts of Southern Manitoba receiving …. snow. (We’re sorry to unload that four-letter word on you.)

Here are some photos from readers:

MINNEDOSA_1

Snow near Minnedosa, courtesy the Manitoba Government traffic cam.

Province of Manitoba
Riding Mountain – Gary

Riding Mountain also saw a sprinkling.

Gary O/Twitter
South of Newdale – Jeremy Wollman

Farmers are facing wet fields… and now white fields. Snow south of Newdale.

Jeremy Wollman/Submitted
Virden – Laura Cole

Virden was hit by a dusting of snow Tuesday.

Laura Cole

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
manitoba rain
Manitoba weather
southern Manitoba weather
weather records manitoba
weather records winnipeg
Winnipeg weather

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.