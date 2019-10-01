Winnipeg endures second wettest September on record, parts of Manitoba start October with snow

With more rain days than dry ones, Winnipeg endured the second wettest September on record (since 1872).

Rainfall totals in September 2019 totaled 153.1 mm, just shy of the 156.2 mm registered in 1872.

While Winnipeg’s records go back the furthest, around many communities in southern Manitoba there was even more rain throughout the month. Some CoCoRaHS sites registered mover 250 mm through the month.

An exceptionally wet September over southern MB. These are rainfall totals from @CoCoRaHS_MB sites over the past 30 days. 200-250+ mm (8-10") over southern RRV, SE MB and parts of Westman. Big soil moisture recharge for next year.. pic.twitter.com/qXAq3HbV9J — Rob's Obs (@robsobs) October 1, 2019

September’s rainfall was a significant change from what the area had been seeing in the previous months. September’s rain nearly equalled the total precipitation accumulated through June, July and August.

Meanwhile, October got off to a colder start with parts of Southern Manitoba receiving …. snow. (We’re sorry to unload that four-letter word on you.)

Here are some photos from readers: