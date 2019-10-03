Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Elmo talk show is coming from makers of ‘Sesame Street’

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 3, 2019 8:49 pm
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011, file photo, Elmo of the film "Being Elmo" poses for a portrait in the Fender Music Lodge during the 2011 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011, file photo, Elmo of the film "Being Elmo" poses for a portrait in the Fender Music Lodge during the 2011 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. AP Photo/Victoria Will, File

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel… and Elmo?

Sesame Workshop is developing a talk show starring the squeaky-voiced puppet, called The Not Too Late Show with Elmo, where he will interview celebrity guests. Production begins next month, but it’s not clear when the program will air.

READ MORE: We finally know how to get to ‘Sesame Street’ as educational show marks 50 years on TV

It was announced Thursday as part of a deal between HBO Max and the children’s television producer. The centerpiece of the deal is five new seasons of Sesame Street that begin next year. The episodes will air first on the pay cable service and then be made available for free through PBS.

Part of the deal is two new animated series.

More Sesame Street products will be available on-demand, including classic episodes from the past 50 years.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
HBOSesame StreetElmoelmo talk showhbo sesame streetthe not too late show with elmo
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.