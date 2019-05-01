We finally know how to get to ‘Sesame Street’ as educational show marks 50 years on TV

If you’re on your way to where the air is sweet, it’s best to check out New York City’s West 63rd Street and Broadway — that’s where you’ll find Sesame Street.

New York City officially renamed the west Manhattan intersection to Sesame Street to celebrate the educational show’s 50th anniversary. The intersection also happens to be where the nonprofit Sesame Workshop is located.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Councilwoman Helen Rosenthal were joined by some of the iconic characters from the show, including Big Bird, to mark the occasion.

Thank you @sesamestreet for leading by example, & showing all of us that a better world is possible through simple acts of kindness & understanding,” Rosenthal tweeted after the ceremony. “Since 1969, Sesame Street has reached more than 150 million children in 150+ countries. It has consistently been ahead of its time.”

According to NBC, this is the second time the city has been home to Sesame Street, after a street was temporarily renamed to mark the show’s 40th anniversary.

63rd Street and Broadway in New York City is officially renamed Sesame Street! #ThisIsMyStreet pic.twitter.com/NigDmMAEEc — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) May 1, 2019

“Since 1969, Sesame Street has been a quintessential part of New York’s identity and now the city will honour the organization by renaming West 63rd Street and Broadway ‘Sesame Street,’” the workshop said.

Last month, Sesame Workshop announced a 10-city tour to celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary campaign with free park festivals, live performances and kid-friendly activities.

.@Elmo and @Grover are waaaaay up at the top of the @EmpireStateBldg looking for Sesame Street! Join us today as we rename 63rd Street and Broadway “Sesame Street” in honor of our 50th anniversary! https://t.co/JChs5OAwHs pic.twitter.com/I5PpIrPVHp — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) May 1, 2019

Steve Youngwood, the chief operating officer of Sesame Workshop, says the tour is both “a nod to the work we’ve done and a nod to the work we’re going to do” but also “a celebration and reward to everyone who helped us get here.”

The tour starts June 1 in New York and then has Saturday celebrations in Washington, D.C., on June 8; Pittsburgh on June 15; Detroit on June 22; Chicago on June 29; Dallas on July 6; Kansas City on July 13; Denver on July 20; Seattle on July 27 and Los Angeles on Aug. 3. There are no planned Canadian stops.

–with a file from the Associated Press