Peachland Community Centre to host all-candidates environment-themed debate

The Peachland Community Centre will host an all-candidates environment-themed debate on Thursday evening.

The debate will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and is one of more than 100 debates taking place on Thursday across the nation.

The event is being organized by Green Okanagan, a non-profit organization, with organizers stating Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola voters will hear candidates’ views about the environment.

However, according to a press release issued by organizers, only two candidates will be participating in the Peachland event.

Organizers say Green Party candidate Robert Mellalieu and NDP candidate Joan Phillip are confirmed.

They added candidates who declined were incumbent Dan Albas of the Conservatives and Mary Ann Murphy of the Liberal party, while Allan Duncan of the People’s Party of Canada has not yet responded.

The campaign manager for Albas said he declined due to a prior engagement, that being the 60th anniversary of the Boys and Girls Club, but that the Conservatives’ climate action plan was forwarded to debate organizers.

Global News has reached out to Murphy for confirmation that she declined to participate.

Doors for the Peachland debate open at 6 p.m., with the debate running from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more about 100 Debates, click here.