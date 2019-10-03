Toronto youth-organized debate with local federal candidates on infrastructure and environment

When it comes to politics, Joanne Pitkin’s focus is on Toronto’s infrastructure needs in the face of a changing environment.

Pitkin is a member of the Global Shapers Community, a network of young people driving dialogue, action and change.

“It started actually through the world economic forum,” explained Pitkin. “We are from 20 to 29 years old looking to make an impact.”

The debate is being held at Burdock Brewery in the Davenport area of Toronto and being hosted by a network of young people bringing together some of the riding’s local federal candidates.

“I think as a young person and a future home owner, I’m really concerned about the impacts of flooding in my basement,” said Pitkin.

“As a member of Global Shapers Toronto, we wanted to hear what the local candidates had to say.” Tweet This

One of the questions being asked at the debate is, What will you do to protect our infrastructure in the face of our changing environment?

“Our governments both Liberal and Conservative have been sleep walking through this,” said Andrew Cash, NDP candidate in Davenport. “So when we’re building new housing, which we need to do, we need to be doing this with climate change in mind.”

“I was with Mayor [John] Tory, just over a month and a half ago and we were in the north riding of Davenport, “ said Julie Dzerowicz, Liberal candidate in Davenport. “We were putting money into redesigning the water system so that It could actually prevent flooding of basements.”

“I think we need to start by saying what infrastructure we will not invest in,” said Hannah Conover-Arthurs, Green Party candidate in Davenport. “Which is no more fossil fuel infrastructure because that is exacerbating these climate disasters.”

“Unfortunately, the Conservative candidate was unable to attend,” said Pitkin. “And we haven’t heard back from the People’s Party candidate.”

Similar debates will be held across Canada as part of the #UseYourVote initiative, encouraging young people to get informed and involved in the upcoming federal election.

“As a millennial, I care about climate change,” said Mohammad Asadi Lari, a debate attendee. “As a prospective medical professional, I care about Pharma Care, I care about the role the federal government plays in engaging young people in all of these conversations.”

“A lot of people think that we are disengaged from voting decisions,” said Dani Pico, another debate attendee. “Truth is, we actually care a lot about what’s happening. Most of the decisions made in government today are going to be affecting millennials the most over the next four years and beyond.”

