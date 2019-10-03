Hamilton public schools to remain open as threat of CUPE strike looms

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board says its schools will remain open despite a looming strike by thousands of education workers on Monday.

The board says schools will open 15 minutes before bell time and will close 15 minutes after the final bell.

It says all extra-curricular activities will be cancelled until further notice but school trips will continue.

The Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board says it is “still gathering information and exploring all contingency plans” and will announce a decision on Friday.

Both Peel and York school boards have told parents that if the labour disruption occurs, its schools will not open because the school boards cannot ensure student safety in the event of a strike.

At least a half dozen other school boards across the province have also indicated they will close schools if workers strike.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents 55,000 custodians, clerical workers and early childhood educators in Ontario, gave strike notice on Wednesday, saying it plans to begin a work-to-rule campaign on Monday.

Negotiations with the province and school boards continue on Friday.