Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Roger Taillibert, designer of Montreal’s Olympic Stadium, dead at 93

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2019 1:53 pm
French architect and designer of Montreal's Olympic stadium Roger Taillibert attends the launch of an exhibit on the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal, Monday, June 6, 2016.Tallibert has died at age 93. .
French architect and designer of Montreal's Olympic stadium Roger Taillibert attends the launch of an exhibit on the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal, Monday, June 6, 2016.Tallibert has died at age 93. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Roger Taillibert, the architect who designed Montreal’s Olympic Stadium, has died at the age of 93.

The renowned French architect also created the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris and the Khalifa Stadium in Qatar.

READ MORE: Comaneci, darling of ’76 Olympics, revisits Montreal

Taillibert’s success in France in the 1960s and early 1970s attracted the attention of then-Montreal mayor Jean Drapeau, who asked him to design a stadium to house the 1976 Olympics, and later the Montreal Expos baseball team.

WATCH BELOW: Exhibit celebrates anniversary of Montreal Olympics

Exhibit celebrates anniversary of Montreal Olympics
Exhibit celebrates anniversary of Montreal Olympics

Taillibert’s vision for the Olympic Stadium included a massive concrete dome with a retractable roof, held up by cables suspended from the world’s largest inclined tower, at 165 metres high.

Story continues below advertisement

He remained proud of the design and continued to defend his creation over the years, despite criticism over its malfunctioning roof and an original price tag that ballooned to several times its original estimate.

READ MORE: Desjardins to move into Montreal Olympic Stadium tower

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante wrote on Twitter Thursday that Taillibert has left the city a great legacy, noting that his stadium is known around the world.

Related News
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
1976 OlympicsJean DrapeauKhalifa Stadium in QatarMontreal Exposmontreal olympic stadiumolympic stadiumParc des Princes stadiumRoger TaillibertRoger Taillibert diesValerie Plante
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.