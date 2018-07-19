Greenpeace members climbing Olympic Stadium tower in Montreal
At least three Greenpeace members are climbing the outside of the Olympic Stadium tower in Montreal to protest the Trans Mountain pipeline.
They plan to unfurl a banner once they reach the top of the 165-metre-tall structure.
The federal government recently said it would spend $4.5 billion to take over the project.
Greenpeace says Ottawa’s role goes against its international commitments to reducing pollution emissions.
