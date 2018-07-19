Greenpeace members climbing Olympic Stadium tower in Montreal

At least three Greenpeace members are climbing the outside of the Olympic Stadium tower in Montreal to protest the Trans Mountain pipeline.

They plan to unfurl a banner once they reach the top of the 165-metre-tall structure.

Come July 22nd, @JustinTrudeau plans to buy out a failing pipeline. Our activists have a bold message for him… and will deliver it live from an iconic building in Montreal. Send them your support: call Trudeau and tell him to #StopPipelines >> https://t.co/DoW1p5qrLs pic.twitter.com/3zqQCy4kLy — Greenpeace Canada (@GreenpeaceCA) July 19, 2018

The federal government recently said it would spend $4.5 billion to take over the project.

Greenpeace says Ottawa’s role goes against its international commitments to reducing pollution emissions.

