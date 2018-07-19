Environment
July 19, 2018
Updated: July 19, 2018 9:30 am

Greenpeace members climbing Olympic Stadium tower in Montreal

By The Canadian Press

Greenpeace activists scale Montreal's Olympic Stadium to protest the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Greenpeace Canada/Twitter
At least three Greenpeace members are climbing the outside of the Olympic Stadium tower in Montreal to protest the Trans Mountain pipeline.

They plan to unfurl a banner once they reach the top of the 165-metre-tall structure.

The federal government recently said it would spend $4.5 billion to take over the project.

Greenpeace says Ottawa’s role goes against its international commitments to reducing pollution emissions.

