Alberta government to survey 20,000 Canadians still on the fence about Trans Mountain pipeline

Thousands of people, in B.C. and all across the country, are being asked their opinions on the Trans Mountain pipeline twinning as the Alberta government hones its message on the controversial project.

David Sands with Alberta government communications said they’re asking 20,000 people from coast to coast who are still on the fence about the project what kind of information does and doesn’t help them make a decision.

“Overall we are asking people their reasons for supporting the project, or their reasons for opposing it first,” he said.

“Once we have that then we ask them, ‘how helpful is this piece of information versus that piece of information in affecting your concern?'”

Sands said this data will guide all communication that Alberta carries out on the project.

But he couldn’t say if it would help the province decide whether they’ll follow the federal government and directly invest taxpayer money in the pipeline.