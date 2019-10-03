U.S. schoolteachers ban 5th graders from dating after too many ‘broken hearts’

Send this page to someone via email

Teachers at an Indiana elementary school implemented a “zero dating policy” for fifth-grade students arguing that young relationships lead to “many broken hearts, which carry over into the classroom.”

In a recent letter sent to parents, three teachers from Jeffersonville’s Riverside Elementary School wrote that many students are dating and “breaking up within days of each other.” To avoid these devastating breakups, students were given a deadline to end their relationships.

“To combat students having broken hearts, we have implemented a zero dating policy. We are still encouraging our fifth graders to have many friends and to develop strong friendships,” the teachers wrote.

“All three classes have been spoken to about the importance of this matter. They were given Tuesday and Wednesday to make sure that relationships have ended.”

One parent posted on Facebook that her son, who has a girlfriend, was “furious” over his classroom’s new no dating policy. The woman added that “broken” hearts are part of growing up.

“The school has no right to pressure my child and put a DEADLINE on when he ‘has to’ end his relationship,” a woman named Briana Bower wrote.

“That’s MY child and I will not enforce this new rule of theirs. As long as he’s not holding her hand or whatever at school it’s none of their business who he calls his girlfriend.”

Many people commented on Bower’s post agreeing that the ban was unfair and possibly harmful to students.

One commenter suggested the school should have sent home a letter informing parents on how they can talk to their kids about coping if a crush no longer likes them instead.

“Why hasn’t the school just had discussions with the kids about relationships/friendships etc.?” wrote another Facebook user.

“How does telling kids to break up actually address kids’ emotions?”

Responding to the letter and dating ban, a spokesperson for the school board told local news outlet WDRB the school is no longer forcing kids to end their relationships.

The school says the teachers’ letter was poorly worded and not reviewed by the school’s principal or district officials.

“The intentions of our teachers were to protect student feelings, encourage developmentally appropriate friendships and protect instructional time. In retrospect, the phrases ‘zero dating policy’ and the request to take Tuesday and Wednesday to ‘end’ relationships misrepresented the intentions of the teachers,” the statement said.

“As educators, we diligently teach our students that words have power. This situation is an example of how the word choice took away from the intended positive, proactive approach to protect the social, emotional and academic learning of the school day.

“Our teachers would just like for parents to have conversations about staying focused on academics at school and maintaining healthy friendships.”

