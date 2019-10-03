Federal money coming for Kingston shoreline restoration, sewer upgrades

Send this page to someone via email

The wheels are now in motion, to receive funds from the federal government to restore Kingston’s shoreline and upgrade its sewer systems.

At City Hall Tuesday night, council entered into the required Contribution Agreements with the federal government, in order to receive $20.2 million, from a Disaster Mitigation Fund.

In May of 2018, the government launched the 10-year fund to invest in large-scale public infrastructure projects, to reduce the potential economic, environmental and social impacts of climate change.

According to a city staff report, almost $10 million of the federal dollars will go to repairing and re-enforcing the shoreline at 18 different locations in Kingston.

Among the restoration projects is the pathway between Lake Ontario Park and Portsmouth Harbour. Parts of it washed away due to flooding caused by the record high water levels in Lake Ontario.

Another $10 million will be used to continue work on separating the sewer and storm drains in Kingston’s historic downtown.

The City says the federal funding only covers 40 per cent of the estimated $50 million restoration price tag. The other 60 per cent is included in the city’s long-term capital plan.

The city says it could take a decade to complete all the work.

