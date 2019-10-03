Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Federal money coming for Kingston shoreline restoration, sewer upgrades

By Neil McArtney Global News
Posted October 3, 2019 11:26 am
The wheels are now in motion, to receive funds from the federal government to restore Kingston’s shoreline and upgrade its sewer systems
WATCH: The city of Kingston is getting some federal funding to help repair shoreline erosion caused by flooding. The money will also help to fix Kingston's aging sewer system.

The wheels are now in motion, to receive funds from the federal government to restore Kingston’s shoreline and upgrade its sewer systems.

At City Hall Tuesday night, council entered into the required Contribution Agreements with the federal government, in order to receive $20.2 million, from a Disaster Mitigation Fund.

In May of 2018, the government launched the 10-year fund to invest in large-scale public infrastructure projects, to reduce the potential economic, environmental and social impacts of climate change.

READ MORE: Centennial Drive, Cataraqui River crossing included in Kingston’s 2019 construction projects

According to a city staff report, almost $10 million of the federal dollars will go to repairing and re-enforcing the shoreline at 18 different locations in Kingston.

Among the restoration projects is the pathway between Lake Ontario Park and Portsmouth Harbour. Parts of it washed away due to flooding caused by the record high water levels in Lake Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Kingston’s third bridge shoreline construction ramps up

Another $10 million will be used to continue work on separating the sewer and storm drains in Kingston’s historic downtown.

The City says the federal funding only covers 40 per cent of the estimated $50 million restoration price tag. The other 60 per cent is included in the city’s long-term capital plan.

The city says it could take a decade to complete all the work.

WATCH: (June 6, 2019)

Utilities Kingston asking residents to reduce water, sewer use after pump station failure
Utilities Kingston asking residents to reduce water, sewer use after pump station failure
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Disaster Mitigation FunderosionFederal FundingFloodingGlobal News KingstonKingstonKingston sewerkingston shorelinenewsSewer SystemShorelineshoreline erosionshoreline restoration
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.