Party leaders fan out across Canada following first French language debate

With another major debate behind them, the federal party leaders are scattering today.

They’re all hoping that when the dust settles after Wednesday’s French-language debate on Quebec’s TVA network, they’ll have broken the stasis polls keep showing despite the leaders’ three weeks of hard work trying to get Canadians to vote for them.

Conservative Andrew Scheer is taking his campaign to Atlantic Canada, with stops in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

The New Democrats’ Jagmeet Singh is in Toronto, returning to areas where he’s hoping to take seats back from Liberals after an extended sojourn in British Columbia.

The Greens’ Elizabeth May and the People’s Party’s Maxime Bernier are also on their respective home turfs — May on Vancouver Island and Bernier in Quebec’s Beauce region.

The leaders have two more debates coming up next week, these organized by the new federal debates commission.