Decision Canada 2019

Politics

Party leaders fan out across Canada following first French language debate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2019 7:07 am
Federal Election 2019: Party leaders face off in first French-language debate
WATCH: Party leaders face off in first French-language debate

With another major debate behind them, the federal party leaders are scattering today.

READ MORE: Federal party leaders hope to gain Quebec votes in French-language debate

They’re all hoping that when the dust settles after Wednesday’s French-language debate on Quebec’s TVA network, they’ll have broken the stasis polls keep showing despite the leaders’ three weeks of hard work trying to get Canadians to vote for them.

Federal Election 2019: Bill 21, abortion and environment among topics debated in first French-language debate
Federal Election 2019: Bill 21, abortion and environment among topics debated in first French-language debate

Conservative Andrew Scheer is taking his campaign to Atlantic Canada, with stops in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

The New Democrats’ Jagmeet Singh is in Toronto, returning to areas where he’s hoping to take seats back from Liberals after an extended sojourn in British Columbia.

What are the key campaign issues driving voters?
What are the key campaign issues driving voters?

The Greens’ Elizabeth May and the People’s Party’s Maxime Bernier are also on their respective home turfs — May on Vancouver Island and Bernier in Quebec’s Beauce region.

The leaders have two more debates coming up next week, these organized by the new federal debates commission.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
canada electioncanada election 2019Decision CanadaElection CanadaElections CanadaFederal ElectionFederal election 2019
