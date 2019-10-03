Nuit Blanche Toronto 2019: Here’s what you can expect

Nuit Blanche is an annual event that transforms parts of Toronto into an all-night arts destination for a jam-packed weekend, and as the event marks its 14th edition organizers are promising more of the large-scale projects that visitors have come to know.

Global News caught up with Umbereen Inayet, a programming supervisor with the City of Toronto, at Nathan Phillips Square as Daniel Arsham’s Lunar Garden installation was getting its final touches.

“It’s going to be a beautiful, zen place with a 30-foot moon. We have this gorgeous turquoise sand and we’re going to have the soundscape from Charlotte Day Wilson,” she said, noting there will also be several six-foot statues and a big weeping willow tree inspired by cherry blossoms.

📢 Attention Toronto! In just a few days the 14th edition of Nuit Blanche begins! Explore nearly 90 art projects created by over 300 artists, across 9 neighborhoods. All ages. All night. All free! Start planning your #nbTO19 TODAY! https://t.co/AZFG8DiZDL pic.twitter.com/Rb2olaLqmO — Nuit Blanche Toronto (@nuitblancheTO) October 2, 2019

“Over the weekend we had over 120 tonnes of sand come in, which was quite a sight.”

Inayet cited other signature pieces such as Peace to the Past, Reach for the Future, an 18-foot sculpture paying tribute to the Toronto Raptors as the team marks its 25th season, and On Thin Ice, a 25-foot sculpture of “cracked ice” to raise awareness about the effects of climate change.

She also said The Bentway at Fort York will be home to multiple projects such as Nucleus, a light installation that “responds to the energy and presence of bystanders.”

For the second year, there will be a cluster of exhibits in the area of Scarborough Town Centre under the theme Kings and Queens of Scarborough.

“It’s really about turning [Scarborough] into a place that celebrates diversity, inclusion and giving opportunities for people like immigrants and the artists that are already there to feel like royalty for one night,” Inayet said.

With projects across the city, she suggested starting out the evening in Scarborough before working south through to downtown. Inayet also suggested rounding out the event in the Fort York neighbourhood, noting the area will be a good spot to take in the sunrise.

📢 Nuit Blanche is back on October 5! Join #nbTO19 and explore North America's largest all-night celebration of contemporary art right here in Toronto! All ages. All night. All free. Full details: https://t.co/HpG8CzkZ3v pic.twitter.com/VHv02nGR7K — Nuit Blanche Toronto (@nuitblancheTO) September 19, 2019

For those who haven’t been to Nuit Blanche, Inayet said the purpose of the event is to transform public space through art. Ahead of Saturday, she had a challenge for residents and tourists.

“Come out, engage, and see the city in a way that you’ve never seen before with these magical, wonderful art works that hopefully change the way you think and maybe make you feel something in a way you haven’t felt before … come with a sense of wonder, and come with a sense of an open heart and see what gets transpiring inside of you,” Inayet said.

“Nuit is everything you make it, so bring your family and friends and tell a story. Try and read the descriptions and try and understand the tension behind the work.”

The event runs roughly between 7 p.m. on Saturday (sunset) and 7 a.m. on Sunday (sunrise). Click here for more information about Nuit Blanche and all of the projects that will be on display.

Getting to Nuit Blanche: TTC extending service, road closures in place

For those looking to visit Nuit Blanche regardless of where it’s happening in Toronto, Inayet’s advice is simple: Take the TTC.

The transit agency will be extending subway service on Lines 1 (Yonge-University), 2 (Bloor-Danforth) and 3 (Scarborough RT) all night long. This will be in addition to the regular Blue Night Network buses.

Access to Line 3 will be fare-free between 7 p.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. on Sunday. Day and group passes issued on Saturday will be honoured until 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Attending Nuit Blanche this weekend? There will be all-night subway service on Line 1, 2 and 3 from 7 p.m. on October 5 until 7 a.m. on October 6. We encourage you to plan your trip in advance. Learn more: https://t.co/4T30X5arC9 pic.twitter.com/x7Rhodn7Hv — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) October 2, 2019

For those who are driving or walking, there are several road closures to be mindful of. The following streets will be closed:

Bay Street between Richmond Street West and Queen Street West, Dundas Square Street between Yonge Street and O’Keefe Lane and Fort York Boulevard between Angelique and Fleet streets will be closed to vehicular traffic as of 8 p.m. on Friday. The roads are expected to reopen by 2 p.m. on Sunday.

On Saturday, the following road closures will be in place:

Bay Street between Dundas Street West and Adelaide Street West (8 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Sunday)

Queen Street West between Yonge Street and University Avenue (4 p.m. until 10 a.m. on Sunday)

Fort York Boulevard between Ianuzzi Street and Fleet Street (4 p.m. until 12 p.m. on Sunday)

Borough Approach East in Scarborough between Borough Drive and Ellesmere Road (8 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Sunday)

Borough Drive in Scarborough between Brian Harrison Way and Town Centre Court (8 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Sunday)

Town Centre Court in Scarborough from south of the City of Toronto parking lot to Borough Drive (8 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Sunday)

Nuit Blanche is just one week away! This year, #nbTO19 features two City produced-curated exhibitions in Scarborough and at Fort York, as well as a large-scale artist installation at Nathan Phillips Square. All ages. All night. All free! Plan your route: https://t.co/AZFG8DiZDL pic.twitter.com/0n1lTUxAfX — Nuit Blanche Toronto (@nuitblancheTO) September 28, 2019