Calgary goldsmith celebrates 50 years of success in an up-and-down economy

Kirsten Ross will never forget the day she first arrived in Calgary. She was a 21-year-old immigrant moving to the city from Denmark.

“I had $70 in my pocket,” Ross said, “and two suitcases.”

Ross soon found work as a goldsmith, a trade she had trained for in Denmark.

Within a few years, Ross was established enough to open her own custom design jewelry shop in Calgary.

Called The Goldsmiths, the shop is now celebrating its 50th year in business.

“I am surprised that I could last that long, with the up-and-down economy,” Ross said. “You had to just suck it up.” Tweet This

Over the past five decades, she’s been able to offer opportunities for more than 50 goldsmiths in her shop.

For one current employee, it’s meant a chance to carry on a family tradition.

“I started to learn with my dad when I was 13,” Anis Sabounji said.

But Sabounji’s life took an unexpected detour in 2016 when he came to Calgary as a refugee.

“[I cam] because of the war in Syria,” Sabounji said. “We left because of the war.”

He’s now grateful that Ross offered him a job at The Goldsmiths.

“Oh, I like it so much!” Sabounji said.

The shop has created jewelry for generations of Calgary families, providing items like wedding and engagement rings.

“I like being able to create something beautiful,” goldsmith Kendra Ohama said. Tweet This

Ohama also enjoyed some beautiful moments on the basketball court, playing for Team Canada at the Paralympics for two decades, helping the team win several medals.

“We came home with three golds and a bronze in that time,” Ohama said.

She said it’s also a special experience being part of Ross’ team at The Goldsmiths.

“It’s great — I believe she’s the first woman to be a goldsmith in this this city, so she’s a pioneer,” Ohama said. “And she’s passed along that knowledge to everybody that comes through the doorway.”

“I’m passionate about my profession and that’s why I’m still here,” Ross said. “And I have no intention of retiring.”

Ross’ daughter has followed her into the jewelry business, now designing most pieces at the shop.

“I’m super proud of her,” Tina Ross said. “She’s just been such an inspiration to so many people and her heart is so big.”

“Oh, she’s a really good boss,” Sabounji said. “Yeah, I like to work with her. Actually, she’s like our mom, not just a boss.”

“I’m an immigrant myself,” Ross said. “So I think it’s important to give everybody a chance.”