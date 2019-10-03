Australian teen runs over, kills 20 kangaroos in ‘act of cruelty’

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains graphic details that some may find disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.

Over a dozen kangaroos — including two joeys — were deliberately killed after an Australian teen in a truck when on a killing spree.

According to police, the 19-year-old was arrested and charged with animal cruelty on Tuesday following the weekend attack in Baga Valley, New South Wales.

About 20 kangaroo carcasses were found strewn over roads in Tura Beach on Sunday morning. It’s believed the attack happened between 10:30 and 11:30 p.m. the evening prior.

As a result of the brutal spree, three joeys were left without families, wildlife rescue group WIRES says.

Chief Inspector Peter Volf said the police have no tolerance for animal cruelty.

“We take incidents such as these very seriously and anyone who engages in activities such as these will face the full brunt of the law,” Volf told ABC.

“These are animals that are relatively used to humans and obviously they’re in residential areas and used to cars and would have no suspicion that something untoward was about to occur,” he continued. Tweet This

Speaking to ABC, local Rob Evans called it “a very unpleasant sight.”

“Police see an awful lot of things, but you could see that they were shocked as well,” Evans said, adding that when he went outside in the morning, there were four or five dead kangaroos with visibly broken bones.

“They’d been hit hard,” he said.

The community was understandably horrified at the sight. Animal rights activist Janine Green described what onlookers saw the night of the attack.

“It was just pure, senseless slaughter. There’s no reason for it,” she told ABC.

“Apparently, it was a white [utility vehicle] with some idiots in it and they were putting spotlights on the kangaroos and just running them over.”

The Australian Wildlife Rescue Organization welcomed one of the baby kangaroos, Nullah, at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

“WIRES carer Janine had police knocking on her door,” their statement reads. “The police were holding a precious joey kangaroo, since named Nullah.”

It continues: “Barely 6 months old, Nullah had just become an orphan after his mother was one of many kangaroos struck by a vehicle late on Saturday night in Tura Beach.”

“There was at least one adult kangaroo which had been left in such a severe condition she had to be euthanized. Her joey and one other surviving orphan that were found are now both in care with Janine along with Nullah.”

The man is reportedly out on bail, 9news reports, and is set to appear before Bega Local Court on Nov. 26.

