‘Cold feet!’: Video shows kangaroos hopping through snow in Australia

While North Americans and Europeans are enjoying their summer months, Australia is enduring a particularly chilly winter — and the kangaroos are loving it.

Video posted online shows a mob of kangaroos frolicking on a snow-blanketed sheep farm by the side of the road near Curraweela, New South Wales, after a rare flurry of snow on Saturday.

Motorist Stephen Grenfell recorded the video from his car and posted it on Twitter Sunday.

“Not something you see every day in Australia,” he wrote. “Kangaroos in the snow.”

The kangaroo video prompted a flurry of jokes on Twitter.

“Snow White Boomers,” tweeted one individual.

“What if they’re all jumping frantically cuz their feet are freezing,” wrote another.

“They got cold feet!” added a third person.

Grenfell says snow only falls in that area a few times each year.

“This was the most snow we have ever seen in this area and it was much further north than normal,” he tweeted.

Grenfell was one of several Australians who shared footage of snow over the weekend.

“Yes, we get snow,” he added.

Cold air from Antarctica swept over parts of Australia over the weekend, dropping snow on the typically arid states of New South Wales and Queensland, according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology.

Another Twitter user shared a brief video of a kangaroo leaping through the snow on Saturday.

How to prove it snows in Australia pic.twitter.com/hu9sZzFTxw — Christopher Price (@ChristoPrice) August 10, 2019

“How to prove it snows in Australia,” he wrote.

“Liars,” comedian Tim Hickson wrote in a retweet. “Everyone knows Australia is a hellscape of bottomless pits of fire and scorpions.”