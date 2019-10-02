Florida teen killed while protecting little sister, 5, during home invasion

Send this page to someone via email

A 15-year-old boy is being hailed a hero after he died while protecting his little sister during a home invasion.

Last Thursday, a suspect broke into a Port Charlotte, Fla. home, as well as surrounding homes during a burglary spree.

During a Friday press conference, Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummel said that a “violent encounter” occurred between Khyler Edman, 15, and the suspect following the burglaries.

Prummel said 37-year-old Ryan Cole was taken into custody and charged with a burglary that took place before police discovered Edman.

During the conference, Prummel mentioned multiple calls detailing a suspicious person “acting very oddly,” as well as additional phone calls stating the person “appeared to have been stabbed.”

“We were able to locate the subject and he began to flee from us,” the sheriff continued. “Perimeters were quickly set up and they were able to apprehend him within 15 minutes.”

“While they were going through the neigbhourhood, this led us to another residence and as deputies went to that residence, they found that forced entry was made through the doorway and inside that residence they found a teenager and a young child,” he said.

He added that it’s believed Cole worked alone, and that there’s no longer a threat to the neighbourhood.

The sheriff’s office posted a statement on their website last week, saying they’re “continuing to work closely with the State Attorney’s Office on this investigation.”

A GoFundMe has been started to raise money for Edman’s funeral. The goal was set to $25,000 – by Wednesday morning it had reached over $75,000.

“This is not going to only give Khyler the burial he deserves this will allow Kyhler’s mom and 5 year old sister be able to get into another house so they aren’t faced with having to relive the traumatic experience over again,” Crystal Stone, one of the fundraiser organizers, wrote.

“Khyler was a hero protecting his sister but please continue to keep her in your prayers as she witnessed this.”

