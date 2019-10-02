Menu

Crime

5 arrested in Quinte West raids targeting cocaine trafficking

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 2, 2019 4:49 pm
Cocaine, weapons and cash were seized during two drug raids in Quinte West this week.
Cocaine, weapons and cash were seized during two drug raids in Quinte West this week. File / Global News

Five people were arrested in Quinte West following a cross-jurisdictional investigation targeting the sale of cocaine in the Quinte area.

OPP, Belleville police and Tyendinaga police executed search warrants at two homes in the Quinte West area on Tuesday.

READ MORE: OPP arrest 6 in alleged cocaine-trafficking ring in Quinte West and GTA

During the raids, police seized an undisclosed quantity of cocaine, several weapons and cash.

Joseph Wallace Cassibo, 24; Amy Hawke, 19; Jason Lamont, 49; Sabrina Scardino, 41; and Jesica Catherine Seguin, 24, all of Quinte West, were jointly charged with possession of cocaine, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of a prohibited weapon.

READ MORE: Fentanyl, cocaine and $100K in cash seized in Quinte region, say OPP

OPP are asking anyone with information about the police investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Residents in Quinte West lose battle to silence train whistles
