5 arrested in Quinte West raids targeting cocaine trafficking

Five people were arrested in Quinte West following a cross-jurisdictional investigation targeting the sale of cocaine in the Quinte area.

OPP, Belleville police and Tyendinaga police executed search warrants at two homes in the Quinte West area on Tuesday.

During the raids, police seized an undisclosed quantity of cocaine, several weapons and cash.

Joseph Wallace Cassibo, 24; Amy Hawke, 19; Jason Lamont, 49; Sabrina Scardino, 41; and Jesica Catherine Seguin, 24, all of Quinte West, were jointly charged with possession of cocaine, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of a prohibited weapon.

OPP are asking anyone with information about the police investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

