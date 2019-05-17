Fentanyl, cocaine and $100K in cash seized in Quinte region, say OPP

A large quantity of illicit drugs and cash was seized by provincial and local police in the Quinte region.

On May 16, OPP and Belleville police executed six search warrants in the Quinte area. Police say they were targeting the distribution of illicit fentanyl and cocaine.

During the searches, police say they seized a large quantity of what they suspected to be fentanyl, cocaine, prescription opioids and over $100,000 in Canadian currency.

Four people were arrested as a result of the searches.

OPP charged John Glousher, 63, and Chelsie Geib, 41, both of Quinte West, with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of opioids for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

They also charged Russell Locklin, 43, and Mirjana Celap, 40, both from Belleville, with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

There is also a warrant out for the arrest of a 37-year-old woman connected to the investigation, which is still ongoing.

