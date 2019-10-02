Victoria police hunt for suspect in pair of September arsons

Victoria police are on the lookout for a suspect in a pair of arsons last month.

According to police, the first fire broke out in a trash bin in the 900-block of Yates Street around 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 17.

About an hour and a half later, firefighters were called to a dumpster fire in the 1100-block of Grant Street.

Both fires were extinguished, and no one was hurt in either.

Police said their investigation and surveillance video suggest the fires are linked, and were set by the same person.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, about six-feet-tall, with a slim and lanky build.

They were wearing black pants and a black jacket with a greyish-blue hoodie and a toque.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Victoria police or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.