Arson
October 2, 2019 11:26 am

Victoria police hunt for suspect in pair of September arsons

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police are looking for this person in relation to a pair of suspected arsons.

Victoria police
A A

Victoria police are on the lookout for a suspect in a pair of arsons last month.

According to police, the first fire broke out in a trash bin in the 900-block of Yates Street around 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 17.

About an hour and a half later, firefighters were called to a dumpster fire in the 1100-block of Grant Street.

READ MORE: Victoria police confirm arson sparked massive fire at downtown Plaza Hotel

Both fires were extinguished, and no one was hurt in either.

WATCH: Vancouver police release video of arson suspect


Story continues below

Police said their investigation and surveillance video suggest the fires are linked, and were set by the same person.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, about six-feet-tall, with a slim and lanky build.

READ MORE: Victoria hotel fire deemed suspicious by police

They were wearing black pants and a black jacket with a greyish-blue hoodie and a toque.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Victoria police or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arson
Arson suspect
dumpster fire
Garbage Fire
Suspected Arson
Suspicious Fire
trash fire
Victoria
victoria arson
Victoria police

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.