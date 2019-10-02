Crime forum happening in St. Norbert, town hall in Charleswood Wednesday night

City officials are set to address crime Wednesday night in yet another Winnipeg neighborhood.

Residents in the St. Norbert area being asked to voice their concerns to city officers at Wednesday night crime forum.

Councillor for the neighbourhood, Markus Chambers, says while the north side of Winnipeg is typically seen as a crime hot spot, the south end of the city has seen a major uptick in break ins the past two years.

“The amount of incidents that are incurring are increasing,” Chambers told Global News Morning.

Crime was previously low before in the suburban areas River Park South and South St. Vital, but has recently spiked, he said.

“We’re seeing a rise now in property crime, as a result from the meth crisis, perhaps, that’s flowing its way into the suburban areas,” Chambers said.

The forum will see residents and police officers discuss developing a community safety patrol models, along with identifying vulnerable areas by using LED lighting and motion detecting video.

“We feel that anything in terms of fighting crime has to be community led and then supported by police,” Chambers said.

The forum begins at 7 p.m. at the St. Norbert Community Centre.

In addition, Coun. Kevin Klein is holding a town hall meeting in Charleswood at the same time.

Join us tonight at 7PM for a Town Hall at the Park West Inn on Dale. There's a NEW snow clearing policy, you'll want to hear. I'll be asking again for a Phosphorus solution this week & I want to hear from you! Everyone is Welcome – Come & be heard. @IISD_ELA @LakeWinnipeg pic.twitter.com/IBJmvdEPWi — Kevin Klein, #ForABetterWpg (@KevinKleinwpg) October 2, 2019