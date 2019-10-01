Government of Alberta launches online tool for seniors benefits

The Alberta government launched a new tool Tuesday that it hopes will make it easier for seniors in the province to access financial assistance.

The financial assistance online tool will allow seniors to scan supporting documents for their claims. Previously, they had to fax, mail, or drop them off in person.

“It will make a big difference,” Minister of Seniors and Housing Josephine Pon said.

Pon said that the in-person process was inefficient and caused backlog.

“Accepting documents for seniors financial assistance programs online is long overdue,” Pon said.

The paper option will still be available for seniors who may not have a computer.

The government said it launched the new tool as part of its commitment to reduce red tape.

“The reason we’re doing this is to make life a little easier for Albertans,” Associate Minister of Red Tape Reduction Grant Hunter said.

“We can actually get into the 21st century,” Hunter said.

The government also declared Oct. 1 “Day of Older Persons in Alberta.”