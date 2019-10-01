‘Foul play’ suspected in abduction of McMaster student from China: police

Hamilton police believe “foul play” may be involved in the disappearance of an Ancaster teen originally from China.

18-year-old Ling Jie Huang is a student at McMaster University and was last seen leaving her residence near the Meadowlands on Sunday.

Huang is described as about five-foot-five inches tall, with average build with dark auburn hair.

Investigators believe she’s new to Canada and has acquaintances in Hamilton and the Toronto/York region.

Police say her family are aware of her disappearance and investigators say they “are not releasing details at this time” claiming they have undisclosed information indicating her safety may be at risk.

The major crime unit is encouraging anyone that has seen her call 911 or detectives at 905-546-3926.

Tips can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

