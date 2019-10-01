Traffic
Stoney Creek crash sends man to hospital with serious injuries: police

Hamilton police are looking for any witnesses and potential dashcam footage that might help with the investigation.

Hamilton police say they are seeking help with an investigation into a Stoney Creek crash that sent a 57-year-old Hamilton man to hospital with serious injuries on Monday.

The crash saw two vehicles leave the roadway in the area of Drakes Drive and Frances Avenue shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to collision reconstruction investigators.

Detectives believe a Nissan Altima travelling eastbound on North Service Road collided with a GMC Savana van when it made a left turn onto Drakes Drive.

The impact sent both drivers to hospital. Investigators have ruled out alcohol as a contributing factor in the collision.

Police are looking for any witnesses and potential dashcam footage that might help with the investigation.

Witnesses can reach out to police at 905-546-4755.

