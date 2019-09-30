Traffic
September 30, 2019 7:40 am
Updated: September 30, 2019 7:43 am

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Hagersville

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

OPP say two children in the vehicle were uninjured in the crash.

Don Mitchell / Global News
A 70-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Hagersville on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Haldimand County say the collision happened on Concession 12 Walpole when a pickup truck struck a culvert off the roadway and came to rest against a utility pole.

Investigators say two child passengers — a three-year-old and a one-year-old — were uninjured in the crash.

OPP say the investigation is ongoing, and officers are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122.

