1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Hagersville

A 70-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Hagersville on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Haldimand County say the collision happened on Concession 12 Walpole when a pickup truck struck a culvert off the roadway and came to rest against a utility pole.

Investigators say two child passengers — a three-year-old and a one-year-old — were uninjured in the crash.

OPP say the investigation is ongoing, and officers are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122.

