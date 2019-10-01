Medicine Hat man arrested for alleged sexual offences involving children and dogs

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Sept. 26 in his Medicine Hat home in connection with an ALERT investigation for alleged sexual offences involving children and animals.

After a search warrant was executed, Cody Herrell was arrested and charged with sexual assault, bestiality, and accessing, possessing and distributing child pornography.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s Internet Child Exploitation unit alleges he had been accessing child pornography online. His computers and electronic devices were seized.

“Further investigation revealed additional sexual offences committed against at least one unidentified child, who is believed to be known to him, and other alleged sexual offences involving several dogs,” ALERT said in a news release Tuesday.

Investigators have not yet identified the child.

“Our primary concern is identifying the child victim and, in turn, providing the necessary support and resources,” Sgt. Kirt Murray said.

Officials stressed the accused does not work in a position of trust or authority.

ALERT says this particular investigation started in February 2019 when the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre provided information about an unknown suspect uploading child pornography.

ICE is asking anyone with information about this case to contact Medicine Hat police at (403) 529-8481.

Herrell has been released from custody on a number of court-imposed conditions, including not to have any contact with children, and not to attend any public areas where children may be present.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 17.