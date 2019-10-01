Halifax Treaty Day raising awareness of challenges, past and present

The 33rd Treaty Day was celebrated on Tuesday, which was created to honour the province’s historic relationship and the important contribution of the Mi’kmaq people.

“The treaties were one of the most important documents in our Mi’kmaq territory, it was a peace and friendship treaty,” said Norman Silliboy, Grand Chief of the Mi’kmaq Grand Council.

The day also kicked off Mi’kmaq History Month. To celebrate the day, a flag raising was held at Province House, then a church service was held at St. Mary’s Basilica. From there a parade marched down Barrington Street to a second flag raising at Grand Parade.

“I believe we can honour our past and form a better future,” Mayor Mike Savage told the crowd just ahead of the flag raising.

“While our shared history has had difficult chapters I do believe we can work together for a bright future.”

But just as Savage read the proclamation for Treaty Day the ceremony was disrupted.

“We are still fighting for our treaties in court,” Ginny Marshall yelled out. Marshall is part of the Mi’kmaq Warrior Society and after the ceremony said that it’s difficult to celebrate Treaty Day when they are still fighting for their rights.

“This has become a big show,” she said.

“We’re still in court for our treaties, over and over.”

Stephen Augustine is a hereditary Chief on the Mi’kmaq Grand Council, and acknowledges that many have forgotten about the treaties.

“The government, the people enforcing our laws, they’re not familiar with our treaties,” he said. And he blames education.

“They didn’t include the subject of Indigenous people or Mi’kmaq history in the education of our school systems ever since you go back to confederation.”

But that is changing. The Halifax Regional Centre for Education now has a regional coordinator for Mi’kmaq education and services. Wyatt White holds the role and says he’s there to support teachers and educational leaders in better understanding what treaty education means and how to make it more available.

“There are more opportunities to learn about what Treaty Day is,” said White. “Mi’qmaw history month and then more aspects of Mi’kmaq culture, language and world views, ultimately contributions Mi’kmaq society have made to society, to Nova Scotia and to Canada.”

He says teaching students at a young age allows them to be better equipped to learn about the darker parts of history as they get older and to be able to view it from a social justice lens.

“There is a structured process to bring more opportunities to every classroom for all students to understand who the Mi’kmaq were, who they are today and what everyone’s role is in reconciliation,” said White.