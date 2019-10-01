Video captures bizzare collision, foot chase in Chilliwack

RCMP in Chilliwack are investigating a collision last Friday that spiraled into an attempted hit-and-run and foot chase.

It happened just before 4 p.m., near the intersection of Reece Avenue and Williams Street, and the entire incident was captured on video.

In the footage, a black pickup truck can be seen rolling through a stop sign as it makes a left turn, then slamming into a parked car at speed.

The parked car rolls more than a dozen metres away, and the truck shifts into reverse and begins to speed away backward.

At that point, a man who was urinating in a nearby bush runs out into the middle of the street and attempts to block the truck, punching it as it reverses past him.

The truck stops and the two men exchange words, before the truck drives away and out of frame, pursued by the man who confronted it and a second man.

Rob Iezzi, the homeowner who provided the video, said the incident ended about two houses down from his.

Upper Fraser Valley RCMP spokesperson Mike Rail said the driver of the black truck did call police and that all parties involved in the incident have been identified.

Rail said no one was arrested or injured in the incident, and that impairment was not believed to be a factor.