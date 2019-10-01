Variety Week on Global BC 2019: Day 2
Variety Week continues on Global BC and we are highlighting stories from children and families around the province who have been helped by Variety – the Children’s Charity.
You can donate to help kids in B.C. through Variety by calling 310-KIDS or donating online. You can also text KIDS to 45678 to make a $20 donation.
Our coverage of Variety Week continues below.
WATCH: Xander was diagnosed with diabetes as a toddler. Variety changed his life when the charity provided him with an insulin pump. Now many years later, Xander is inspired to give back to Variety – the Children’s Charity through “Club Heartly.”
