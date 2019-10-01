Variety Week on Global BC 2019: Day 2

Variety Week continues on Global BC and we are highlighting stories from children and families around the province who have been helped by Variety – the Children’s Charity.

Our coverage of Variety Week continues below.

WATCH: Xander was diagnosed with diabetes as a toddler. Variety changed his life when the charity provided him with an insulin pump. Now many years later, Xander is inspired to give back to Variety – the Children’s Charity through “Club Heartly.”