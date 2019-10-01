CEO of TVO leaving broadcaster at end of October

TORONTO — TVO CEO Lisa de Wilde plans to leave her post at the end of the month.

In a statement, de Wilde says she’ll depart Ontario’s educational public service broadcaster at the end of October when her term is complete.

De Wilde has been CEO for 14 years and says she feels it’s time to move on to her “next challenge.”

The film and TV executive thanked the premiers and team she’s worked with during her tenure, which started in November 2005, noting they helped TVO flourish.

She says she led TVO “at a time of massive transformation,” when it went from an analog operation to a digital publisher.

De Wilde adds it’s “time to allow the next leadership group to step up and lead TVO into the next 20 years.”