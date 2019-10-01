Distracted drivers in Saskatchewan focus of police in October

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) says distracted driving is getting out of hand in the province.

Police are handing out hundreds of tickets monthly and SGI said on Tuesday if the past four months are any indication, police will be handing out around 1,000 tickets during October’s traffic safety spotlight.

READ MORE: Distracted driving main cause of injury on Sask. roads, tougher penalties considered

SGI said too many drivers are making it easy for police to set new monthly records.

The current penalty for distracted driving is a $280 fine, four demerit points and vehicle impounding for repeat offenders, but that may be changing.

“The provincial government is seriously looking at tougher penalties to deter this dangerous behaviour,” Joe Hargrave, the minister responsible for SGI, said in a statement.

“So put the phone away, avoid other distractions and keep your focus on the road.”

READ MORE: 919 distracted driving offences on Saskatchewan roads during June spotlight: SGI

Hargrave didn’t say what changes the province is looking at enacting.

Distracted driving is the leading factor in collisions and injuries on Saskatchewan roads, and one of the leading causes of fatalities, SGI said.

SGI reported 26 people were killed and 953 injured in crashes during 2017 when distracted driving was listed as a factor.

Most distracted driving tickets involve cellphones and SGI said there is a simple solution — keep “your phone ‘out of hand.’”

WATCH (July 2019): Distracted driving continues to be an issue in Saskatchewan

SGI has other tips to keep in mind when getting behind the wheel:

Do mount your phone on your dash or — better yet — stash it in the glovebox or backseat, so you keep your hands off it. Experienced drivers can use voice-activated functions. Learner and novice drivers can’t use a phone at all.

Don’t use your phone if you’re behind the wheel. Don’t hold it, look at it, or manipulate it — not even at red lights.

Do pull over to the side of the road and park your vehicle if there is a text you absolutely need to send or a call you need to make.

Don’t text or talk while you are driving. If it’s on speakerphone and you’re holding it in front of your face while driving, that’s still going to get you a ticket.

Do set the playlist, start the podcast, or program the GPS before the trip.

Don’t watch Netflix, Youtube or videos, even if your phone is mounted.

Do let your co-pilot have the phone and let them reply to messages and snap the selfies so you can keep your eyes on the road.

Don’t scroll or engage with social media — that snap, like or share can wait.

Don’t pay more attention to your coffee, passengers, make-up, or lost item in your bag than the safe operation of your vehicle.

Do #JustDrive.