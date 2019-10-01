2 sports restaurants announced for downtown Edmonton’s Ice District

Two new sports restaurants are set to be built in downtown Edmonton, and one claims it will have the largest rooftop patio in the city.

The CANADIAN ICEhouse and The Banquet will be inside the Block BG development being built on the former Greyhound terminal site in Ice District, between 103 Avenue and 104 Avenue at 103 Street.

The CANADIAN ICEhouse — A The Canadian Brewhouse brand — will consist of three levels which the company says will each have their own look and feel.

The top level will be fitted with fireplaces, outdoor games and span over 10,000 square feet, which the company claims will make it Edmonton’s largest rooftop patio once complete.

Restaurant customers wanting to use the adjacent Ice District plaza skating rink will be able to take advantage of complimentary skate sharpening while they eat.

The CANADIAN ICEhouse will also have a vodka ice bar like those seen in warmer climates like Las Vegas. The room, made of blocks of ice and snow, will have an in-house vodka expert, a selection of unique vodka samples and will supply parkas for customers to stay warm.

At two levels, The Banquet will have regulation-sized bowling lanes, shuffleboard and ping pong tables, in addition to serving food and drinks and offering up entertainment.

“The CANADIAN ICEhouse and The Banquet are exciting new additions to our latest construction phase, Block BG, which will provide fun and unique amenities to residents and visitors alike, making the district the place to be year-round,” said Tim Shipton with Ice District and the Oilers Entertainment Group communications.

“Adding the popular Brewhouse brand further builds the Ice District reputation as a prime destination for locals and visitors who are looking for a night of endless entertainment, from a meal before a hockey game to overlooking events in Ice District Plaza.”

Both restaurants will be connected to Edmonton’s downtown indoor pedway system, the company said.

The Ice District development near Rogers Place is home to the Stantec Tower and Edmonton Tower, as well as the luxury JW Marriott hotel — which itself has four restaurants and bars, including a five-star steak and seafood restaurant, an all-day eater, a cocktail bar and a lobby bar.

Construction on the two sports restaurants is expected to start in early 2020 with opening set for winter 2021.