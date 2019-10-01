Decision Canada 2019

October 1, 2019 10:10 am

Scheer proposes 25% cut to foreign aid, redirecting funds to kids in conflict zones

By Staff The Canadian Press

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer addresses a gathering during a campaign stop in Brampton, Ont. Monday, September 30, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Andrew Scheer says a Conservative government would reduce foreign aid spending by 25 per cent, cutting funding for middle- and upper-income countries and hostile regimes.

Scheer says the savings would go toward his party’s plans for a universal tax cut and various tax credits.

He says he would also redirect $700 million to countries that need it the most, with a focus on support for children in conflict zones.

Scheer, speaking today about his foreign policy, says he would provide additional military and non-military support to Ukraine.

And he’s accusing Justin Trudeau of being a weak leader on the world stage, saying the scandals that have plagued his Liberal government have harmed Canada’s international reputation.

The Conservatives are also promising to restore the office of religious freedom, a Harper-era unit of Global Affairs Canada that advocated for threatened religious minorities until it was shuttered by the Liberals in 2016.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

