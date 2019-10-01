‘Horrible’ Canada goose crashes through U.K. taxi cab window

Don’t mess with a Canada goose.

A taxi driver apparently learned that the hard way when one of the ornery birds smashed through his cab window, leaving the vehicle covered in shattered glass on Monday.

READ MORE: RCMP collar joyrider in dog costume taken from B.C. humane society

The incident happened in Nottingham, U.K., according to a Twitter post from the Radford Road Police. The bird crashed through the glass around lunchtime on Monday, the Birmingham Mail reports.

Police shared a photo showing the goose perched in the back seat of the car amid a pile of glass and what appears to be goose poop.

“When a colleague asked if a call had been received about a goose flying into a taxi over the radio, we had to see it to believe it,” police tweeted.

READ MORE: An angry walrus attacked — and reportedly sank — a Russian navy boat

The goose was apprehended at the scene and transported to a veterinarian. BBC reports the goose only required a checkup.

“Unfortunately, the taxi had to repair the damage,” police tweeted.

They added that perhaps the glass-smashing goose was en route to Goose Fair, a local Nottingham carnival that arrives annually around this time.

WATCH: What to do if a Canada goose attacks you

A few Twitter users linked the incident to Untitled Goose Game, a popular new video game in which gamers play a goose that causes all kinds of trouble in a peaceful English town.

“Looks like someone was influenced by a certain horrible goose game,” one person tweeted.

“It’s a lovely morning in the village, and you are a horrible goose,” another wrote.

“I think I will cause problems on purpose,” another user tweeted, quoting the game.

If that was the Canada goose’s intent, then mission accomplished.