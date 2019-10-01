‘Horrible’ Canada goose crashes through U.K. taxi cab window

Don’t mess with a Canada goose.
A taxi driver apparently learned that the hard way when one of the ornery birds smashed through his cab window, leaving the vehicle covered in shattered glass on Monday.
The incident happened in Nottingham, U.K., according to a Twitter post from the Radford Road Police. The bird crashed through the glass around lunchtime on Monday, the Birmingham Mail reports.
Police shared a photo showing the goose perched in the back seat of the car amid a pile of glass and what appears to be goose poop.
“When a colleague asked if a call had been received about a goose flying into a taxi over the radio, we had to see it to believe it,” police tweeted.
The goose was apprehended at the scene and transported to a veterinarian. BBC reports the goose only required a checkup.
“Unfortunately, the taxi had to repair the damage,” police tweeted.
They added that perhaps the glass-smashing goose was en route to Goose Fair, a local Nottingham carnival that arrives annually around this time.
A few Twitter users linked the incident to Untitled Goose Game, a popular new video game in which gamers play a goose that causes all kinds of trouble in a peaceful English town.
“Looks like someone was influenced by a certain horrible goose game,” one person tweeted.
“It’s a lovely morning in the village, and you are a horrible goose,” another wrote.
“I think I will cause problems on purpose,” another user tweeted, quoting the game.
If that was the Canada goose’s intent, then mission accomplished.Follow @JoshKElliott
