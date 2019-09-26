RCMP collar joyrider in dog costume taken from B.C. humane society

The Prince George Humane Society is thanking RCMP for taking a bite out of crime and rescuing a very special “dog” named Chance.

Chance is the humane society’s beloved husky mascot, but the costume was reportedly “dog-napped” two weeks ago after a visit to The Exploration Place, a science museum in Prince George.

Staff reported the incident as a potential theft to police because this dog couldn’t just get up and run away.

“If anyone sees Chance roaming the neighbourhood please DO NOT call animal control,” the human society wrote on Facebook. “Rather, call us.”

Several citizens in Prince George helped with the search by capturing photos of the rogue mascot costume around town. One photo, in particular, shows a person riding a bicycle down the street while wearing the costume last weekend.

Authorities rescued the mascot outfit and arrested a woman in connection with the incident on Sunday. She was later released without charge, local paper My Prince George Now reports.

Global News has reached out to Prince George RCMP for further comment.

The humane society celebrated Chance’s rescue on Facebook.

“We are happy to report that he is safe and warm at the shelter,” staff wrote. “He has sustained no injuries during his ordeal, but is in desperate need of a clean.”

The Prince George Humane Society is now looking for someone knows how to give its special dog costume a bath.