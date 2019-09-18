‘Mummy Marauder’ wanted for Friday the 13th bank robbery

Halloween is still a month away, but one man was clearly feeling the holiday spirit when he robbed a bank in Houston, Texas on Friday, Sept. 13.

The FBI is looking for a suspect they’ve dubbed the “Mummy Marauder,” whom they say robbed a bank with his face wrapped in gauze.

The suspect is described as a black man in his early twenties who stands approximately 5-foot-11. The FBI says his face and hands were wrapped in gauze, his eyes were covered by sunglasses and he appeared to be wearing a dreadlock-style wig under a baseball cap.

He is accused of robbing the First Convenience Bank, although authorities did not indicate how much money he got away with. Perhaps it was a king’s pharaoh’s ransom?

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering US$5,000 for any information that leads to the mummy man’s arrest.

