SJHL, team sever ties with player following profanity-laced video

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) and the Yorkton Terriers are severing ties with a player following a profanity-laced video.

Former Terriers forward Greg Mulhall, 19, was accessed match penalty for “attempt to injure or deliberate injury” on Sept. 14 in the third period of a game against the Melville Millionaires at Horizon Credit Union Centre. The home team won 7-2.

Melville tweeted their 18-year-old goalie Berk Berkeliev, who hails from Calgary, had to leave with an injury and was released from hospital on Sept. 15.

SUSPENSIONS – Greg Mulhall of @SJHLTerriers receives 25 games for match/attempt to injure on Saturday. Kyle Schneider of @SJHL_Mustangs 3 games for gross misconduct on Saturday. — SJHL (@theSJHL) September 16, 2019

The SJHL announced on Sept. 29 that due to a recent video that surfaced on social media with Mulhall speaking with disrespect and profanity towards Berkeliev, the league and Terriers were severing ties with Mulhall for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

The Terriers tweeted they had released Mulhall on the same day.

Mulhall from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., was in his second season with Yorkton.

The two teams meet next on Oct. 5 at Farrell Agencies Arena in Yorkton.

Yorkton is approximately 175 kilometres northeast of Regina.